Topfaith varsity admits pioneer students

Fourteen months after the approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to operate as a private university, Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Essien Udim in Akwa Ibom State, has been formally inaugurated with the matriculation of the first set of students.

 

This is as the university administered its oath of allegiance to the 104 pioneer students admitted into the institution during the inauguration and maiden matriculation, which took place at its main campus located at Mkpatak in Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom State.

 

The two-part ceremony climaxed with the commissioning of the Udom Emmanuel Block, housing the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences by the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

 

The Faculty comprises the Udom Emmanuel Accounting Laboratory, a world class financial service and research facility. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Emmanuel, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, commended the authorities of the university over the creativity, hard work and foresight that have ensured the success story of the budding university.

 

Expressing delight over the quality of infrastructure already put in place at the institution, the governor said “Topfaith University shall soon become one of the best in the world.” Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university, Dr. Emmanuel Abraham, pledged the university management’s commitment to innovating premium quality standards in tertiary education.

 

He further explained that the naming of the Accounting Department in honour of Governor Emmanuel represents the university’s high regard for the governor, particularly in the area of professionalism.

One of the high points of the matriculation was the planting of the “Topfaith Inauguration Tree” by the representative of the governor to commemorate the establishment of the university.

 

Other major highlights of the maiden matriculation were the formal installation of the Paramount Ruler of Onna Local Government Area, HRM Edidem Raymond Inyang, as the Chancellor of the university, the Matriculation Oath taking by the 104 pioneer students, as well as the inauguration of the ARISE Fund for research. While addressing the matriculating students, the governor urged them to replicate the values of the university in their daily lives.

 

 

He said: “We, the Akwa Ibom State government, are ready to partner your university and to be part of this unfolding greatness. You must shun all forms of antisocial behaviour and indiscipline, but to explore your full potential for development.” In his remarks, Dr. Emmanuel Abraham, who spoke about the university’s three dimensional thrusts, which according to him, signifies the desire to Discover, Develop and Deploy talents.

 

