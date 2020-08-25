TOPREC tasks town planners on professionalism, capacity dev

President of Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC), Mr Isyaku Kura, has tasked the newly inducted members on professionalism, urging them to improve on the existing town planning regulations and practices in the country.

Kura,, according to the document made available to New Telegraph in Lagos by a member of the council, Mr Moses Ogunleye, advised the new professionals in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, at the 33rd induction ceremony by TOPREC

He said the induction was not only meant to admit the inductees into the profession, but to also emphasise the need for capacity development throughout their professional lives. Kura was represented by a member of the council, Mr Akpabio Ufot-Akpabio ,at the ceremony.

According to him, inductees must sustain and broaden their knowledge and technical skills as well as adhere to international best practices and shun material gain over professionalism. He disclosed that over 2,000 of the 4,963 town planners in Nigeria had been inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP).

He stated that those of them who were involved with the daily operations of urban and regional planning since they started work must realised that they were in a different world. He urged the new inductees to allow their activities to reflect the thinking of the new world they have found found themselves.

“You must, therefore, apply the TOPREC Act, its code of conduct, practices and regulations in service delivery to citizens;. More importantly in the dispensation of any assignment if you are to effectively and efficiently function as a registered town planner,” he said.

Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Mr Ime Ekpo, urged the new inductees to always exhibit professional diligence and maintain the objectives of the council wherever they found themselves.

Ekpo said that an efficient environment for people to dwell and live in could only be made possible through an efficient town planning procedure. He also urged the new members to strive to improve on their knowledge by acquiring new skills and improving on their academic and professional practices.

National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners ( NITP), Mr Lekwa Ezutah, commended the new inductees for their commitments and diligence which he said had brought them thus far.

Represented by the state chairman of NITP, Mr Ime Emah, tasked them to adhere to NITP’s regulations. He warned that sanctions would be meted out to erring members for unprofessional conduct that could bring the institute into disrepute.

“I admonish you to adhere to the visions, aims and objectives and the core values of the institute, TOPREC law as well as the professional ethics and code of conduct,” he said.

