Topshot stages Universal Tennis Rating event

A Universal Tennis Rating event organized by Topshot All Ventures started in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday with a total of 24 youth players on parade. The event gives opportunities for players to compete at local level and get international rating. The smashers participating in the event, which is the first edition, range between 3 and 21 years. Jumoke Yakubu, organiser of the programme, explained the tournament would be a big boost to the careers of the participants. “It also gives opportunity to our players to access Tennis scholarship in US colleges and Universities.

It is a Team Event of 3 teams of 4 players per team,” she said. “We are lucky to have a few individuals and organisations helping us. Summit accounting solutions Ltd, Automated Geotechnics Ltd, Mr Lanre Ola, Ben Abigail ventures Ltd and Metrol fittings and accessories Nig. Ltd are supporting us in various ways.”

Some of the players expected at the event are Abayomi Philip, Micheal Osewa, Wilson Igbinovia, Gabriel Inyang for the boys and some of the girls expected are Jesutoyosi Adeusi, Toyin Asogba, Oiza Yakubu and Mariam Alibalogun. The UTR is a body that started in the US to promote Tennis, gives opportunities for players to compete and get international ratings. The tournament ends on Saturday April 24.

