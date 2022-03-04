Sports

Topshot UTR invitational starts in Lagos

The 2nd edition of the Topshot Invitational Team Event for Universal Tennis Rating started on Thursday at the Lagos State Public Service Club, Ikeja with six teams competing for hours. In this edition, three teams with four boys each and another three teams with four girls each will be grouped into two to compete in a crunch round robin basis.

Tournament coordinator, Mrs Jumoke Yakubu, said the format was the best way to get the best out of the young players expected on parade. “We need to put them to test in various ways to also examine their energy and resistant level. It won’t be fair to play knock out because a player could be out after just one match and so there is opportunity for them to garner points and to also correct mistakes in the competition. “The players can learn as they move on the competition and we also want them to develop the spirit of playing round robin which is the format for Davis Cup and Federation Cup respectively. Mrs Yakubu, a former national player, showered praises of a few private sponsors that helped in making the tournament a reality this year.

 

