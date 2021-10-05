Topsy turvy ride for aviation

The aviation sector in Nigeria has undergone changes. While it has done well in some areas, it is still a toddler in many, 61 years post-independence. Overall, the sector is lagging behind in many areas, writes WOLE SHADARE

X-raying the sector

Experts in aviation have x-rayed the performance of the industry since the nation’s independence, saying even though so much has been achieved, more needs to be done.

Not a few believe that the air transport sector has existed for almost 100 years in Nigeria and has grown to a high level since the first aircraft landed in the country in 1925 and flight operations started in 1936.

The Civil Aviation Act that made the regulatory body autonomous is worthy of commendation. Nigeria established the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), which have greatly improved the industry and separated service providers from the regulators.

Nigeria has maintained the best standards and has also abided by the rules of the International Civil Aviation Orgsnaisation (ICAO).

Need to build strong carriers

While Nigeria needs to build very strong carriers, Aero Contractors was registered in Nigeria in 1960, making it the oldest airline in the country. The carrier has done well for itself until a few years ago when it was badly managed, bringing it to its sorry state. The carrier is however trying to re-invent itself.

Not only that the airline has lasted for 60 years, but it has also established the first Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) for commercial and relatively larger body aircraft, Boeing 737, both in West and Central Africa.

Aside from Nigeria Airways at independence, there had been over a hundred private airlines that have come and gone leaving the space for about ten that are currently operating.

The poor performance of Nigerian airlines and their frequent collapse have elicited concerns among stakeholders. The system has equally failed to recognise the pivotal role airlines could play in bringing the nation’s economy out of challenging times. These problems of bad management, huge debt profile, multiple taxations, scarcity of Foreign Exchange, depreciation of the naira against the United States dollar, among others, have culminated in sending over 27 airlines under in the past 25 years.

Arik aircraft

Foreign carriers flourish

While domestic airlines are struggling, their foreign counterparts are further expanding their operations in the country, an indication that their Nigerian counterparts do not have the resources or the wherewithal to compete or match their records.

Many more international carriers are increasing their frequencies to many destinations in Nigeria, raking in several billions of dollars in a one-sided game to the consternation of stakeholders.

Airlines meet so many costly foreign exchange components on a daily basis that account for 70 to 80 per cent of their direct operational cost. These include jet fuel, spare parts, insurance and simulator training.

Experts’ views

General Secretary of Aviation Round Table and the Managing Director of Centurion Securities, Group Captain John Ojikutu, told New Telegraph that international airports had increased also to five, from two; the passenger traffic has increased from a level below one million to about 15 million.

Aside from Nigeria Airways at independence, there had been over 30 private airlines in and out of the industry, so also are the foreign airlines that were not more than 10, but today, about 30.

“With all these seen as development, there isn’t much progress towards the global standard. Nigeria Airways that was built as a national carrier became defunct as a government carrier; the lifespan of the private airlines on average, fall short of ten years; they were mostly single ownership without management board.

“The major and common problems of the private and public operators are poor business plans, poor financial health and ineffective oversight on the compliance to the economic regulations by the responsible regulatory authority,” Ojikutu said.

He also noted that there are inadequate aeronautical facilities at most airports that either make them dormant or out of operation at sunsets or in inclement weather, thus giving multiple destinations to the foreign airlines and the lack of considerations for the markets on the domestic routes for the domestic airlines.

“We must review our policies that put the foreign airlines before the domestic airlines on the domestic routes by limiting the destinations of the foreign airlines to either Lagos or Abuja and any other, but they can make multiple landings at these airports daily or weekly.

“If we cannot establish a national carrier, we should at least make policies that would give rooms for three flag carriers for regional, continental and intercontinental regions.

“However, no domestic airlines should be designated as regional without fulfilling the requirements of the commercial audit reports for at least three years before going regional; another successful three years audit reports before continental and another before the intercontinental routes.

“In the area of training, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, has trained hundreds of pilots and engineers who have made their marks globally. It has also trained other professionals and ensured the supply of the needed manpower for the sector,” he said.

Managing Partner, Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited, Tayo Ojuri, said Nigeria’s aviation sector is not immune, but a reflection of broad challenges that had bedeviled the country over the years such as mismanagement, poor leadership, policy summersault and lack of implementation, amongst others.

He reiterated that despite Nigeria’s population advantage and strategic geographical location, “we have not been able to make Nigeria a veritable hub, neither has aviation made any significant contribution to Nigeria’s GDP, which is still approximately 0.04 per cent.

“While some of the projects are still work in progress, the incubation process, hesitancy from aviation stakeholders and lack of strong investment appetite from foreign aviation equity investors, coupled with the short timeframe, might not make these projects achieve desired result in ample time,” he added.

Head, Research & Corporate Travel at Zenith Travels and a chieftain of Aviation Round Table (ART), Mr. Olumide Ohunayo, said the ability to move from a poor safety record and regulation to getting it right has been top-notch irrespective of the odds.

“We have also complemented that with the upgrading of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), empowering them with finance, technology and manpower and that has improved safety,” he said.

He noted that the performance of AIB had earned the country great respect, but lamented that there are still some gaps and works to be done in the area of airport infrastructure.

“We still have a lot to do here because it is important if we have to increase the country’s GDP through the provision of airport infrastructure, increase the hours of operations so that airlines can operate for longer hours beyond the 6 pm that many airports are opened for.

“We also need to look at how we can get our airlines straightened to operate beyond our shores. Presently, we are just kings in a small pond. We are not even dominating the West Coast; we have lost out to ASKY, AWA. We need to look at ourselves why Nigerian airlines are not having a partnership with foreign airlines, codeshares but rather, most of them want to go it alone.

“Those are the areas we have not realised our potentials after 61 years. It is embarrassing that we are still at this stage. For the airlines, a lot still has to be done to attract investors. The free fall of naira has also not helped the sector,” he added.

The challenge

The Nigerian aviation sector is about 75 years old, but it has always been plagued by economic lull, mismanagement, corruption and overstaffing, among others.

Last line

The achievement of the sector over many decades pales into insignificance when placed side by side with its many challenges

Like this: Like Loading...