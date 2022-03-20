News

…torch Obiozor’s country home

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The country home of the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, at Awo-Omanma in the Oru East Council Area of Imo State was touched in the early hours of Saturday.

 

The assailants who our correspondent learnt struck between the hours of 12 midnight and 12:30am Saturday, were also said to have shot sporadically for a long time forcing locals  in Awo-Omamma and neighbouring Otulu community to flee into the bushes for safety. Also, locals told our correspondent that there was no casualty, as Obiozor was not at home at the time of the incident.

 

Another source said: “the country home of Prof George Obiozor was burnt last night.

 

The CCTV cameras captured the attack. Thank God Prof was not at home when they came.” Neither Prof Obiozor nor his aides have reacted to the incident which many locals perceive as ‘clearly unprovoked’. A community leader, who did not want his name in print, said the Police can fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act if they make a little effort while insisting that the attack on Obiozor’s home has a ring of conspiracy to it.

 

He described the attack as a rude assault on the Igbo nation and called on the police to go after the ‘cowardly perpetrators’ of the criminal act.

 

As at the time of filing the report, the police spokesperson in the state, Micheal Abattam, had yet to respond to inquiries on the attack Public affairs commentators are still interrogating if there is a link between the attack on Obiozor’s home and the attack on the Umuguma Police Division in Owerri West LGA of the state, same morning.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

