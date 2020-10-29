Toriola replaces Moolman as MTN Nigeria CEO

Nigerian-born Karl Toriola has been named as the CEO designate of MTN Nigeria. Toriola, who is currently the Vice President, West, and Central Africa (WECA) of the MTN Group, is to replace Ferdi Moolman effective from March 1, 2021.

As the VP WECA, a position he assumed in 2016, Toriola is said to have overseen the steady progress of the operating companies in the region, notably the turnaround of MTN Ivory Coast and MTN Cameroon. During his tenure, the WECA markets have made significant commercial and strategic strides.

These include the improvement of market shares within the region and the development of mobile financial services. According to MTN, since joining the Group in 2006, Toriola has also held several senior operational roles including Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, CEO of MTN Cameroon, and MTN Group Operations Executive. Mr. Toriola has at various times in his career in MTN Group had oversight responsibility of 16 of the Group subsidiaries and serves on various MTN boards, including MTN Nigeria. Before joining MTN Nigeria, he was the Chief Operations/Regional Officer for Vmobile Nigeria (now Airtel Nigeria) where he was responsible for operations.

Mr. Toriola obtained a Bachelor of Science in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from the University of Ife, a Master of Science degree in Communication Systems from the University of Wales, and attended the General Management Program at Harvard Business School. “After a thorough and rigorous selection process, we are delighted to welcome Karl back to MTN Nigeria” commented Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe. “Recognised throughout the industry as a highly experienced and well-regarded business leader, Karl has been a member of the MTN family for over 14 years and has an intimate understanding of the telco business.

His appointment further reaffirms the Company’s commitment to succession planning as well as retaining and developing identified high-performing executives. With his rich credentials, I am personally pleased that Mr. Karl Toriola is wellsuited to lead MTN Nigeria’s Executive Management team through the next stages of growth in the years ahead,” said Dr. Ndukwe.

