Toro Entertainment’s Vibes on the Beach takes centre stage in Lagos

All is set for a bumper feast of creativity and musical performances as Toro Entertainment Company has put together a series of events scheduled to hold this Yuletide season. The three-day event tagged; Vibes on the Beach, kicks off with Eko4show and Wave of Afrobeats on December 29 at Landmark Beach, Oniru. It is a star-studded show featuring Awilo, 2Baba, Dbanj, Wande Coal, Dr. Sid, Femi Kuti, MI and others.

While on December 30, fans of Wizkid and indeed, music enthusiasts, will have opportunity to watch him in watch in what has been dubbed as his last show in Lagos, titled; Vibes on the Beach with Big Wiz. It would be recalled that Wizkid had earlier announced that this will be his last show in Lagos. Announcing the event at a media chat in Lagos, the Founder/CEO, Toro Entertainment Company, Adetoro Fowoshere, expressed appreciation of the partnership of Landmark to host the events. She also assured fans that the shows would be an unforgettable and exciting experience.

To dispel any doubt that Wizkid will perform at the event, there was a video call with Wizkid’s manager, Sunday Aare, who assured everyone that Wizkid will be on the stage to thrill the audience. The show ends on December 31, with The DJ Rave, featuring array of DJs such as DJ BigN, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Neptune, DJ Tunez, DJ Spinall, and DJ Consequence.

