Toronto, suburb to enter lockdown as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

The city of Toronto and the suburb of Peel will enter lockdown on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday, with all indoor social gatherings banned, restaurants operating exclusively takeout and delivery, and retail stores open only for curbside pickup as COVID-19 cases climb.
Outdoor gatherings and religious services including weddings with 10 people are allowed, and stores deemed essential – including grocery and hardware stores – are exempt from the requirements, Ford said.
The measures will be in place for at least 28 days, according to a press release from the provincial government, Reuters reports.

