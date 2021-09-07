Torrential rainfall renders widow, kids homeless in Benue

Torrential rainfall on Sunday wreaked havoc in parts of Makurdi, the Benue State capita rendering a widow, Mrs. Judith Shima, her children and many others homeless.

At least four other persons were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries from the flood that accompanied the heavy downpour.

The havoc caused by the rain which lasted for several hours, pulled down the house belonging to the widow and rendered her entire family members homeless while others fled their homes to seek shelter in neighbouring houses as well as to save their lives.

Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who confirmed this development to New Telegraph during an assessment tour of flooded areas, said the area worse hit was behind Mechanic Village at Kanshio in Makurdi town where the widow lives.

Dr. Shior, who spoke via the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Emergency, Hon. Cyprian Tsenongo, expressed concern that after several warnings by the government that drainages should be cleared, many people were still acting on the contrary, imagining the horrible situation faced by the widow and her children.

“Even though we are yet to ascertain the extent of damage by the flood to some houses, we have on record that some houses at the affected areas incurred a colossal damage.

Like this: Like Loading...