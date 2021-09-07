Metro & Crime

Torrential rainfall renders widow, kids homeless in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Torrential rainfall on Sunday wreaked havoc in parts of Makurdi,  the Benue State capita rendering a widow, Mrs. Judith Shima, her children and many others homeless.

 

At least four other persons were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries from the flood that accompanied the heavy downpour.

 

The havoc caused by the rain which lasted for several hours, pulled down the house belonging to the widow and rendered her entire family members homeless while others fled their homes to seek shelter in neighbouring houses as well as to save their lives.

 

Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who confirmed this development to New Telegraph during an assessment tour of flooded areas, said the area worse hit was behind Mechanic Village at Kanshio in Makurdi town where the widow lives.

 

Dr. Shior, who spoke via the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Emergency, Hon. Cyprian Tsenongo, expressed concern that after several warnings by the government that drainages should be cleared, many people were still acting on the contrary, imagining the horrible situation faced by the widow and her children.

 

“Even though we are yet to ascertain the extent of damage by the flood to some houses, we have on record that some houses at the affected areas incurred a colossal damage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police rescue nine passengers in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

Nine travellers, abducted on Sunday morning on the Benin-Auchi Road around Igieduma/ Ehor in Edo State, have regained their freedom. The victims were rescued through the efforts of police operatives from Ehor Division of the Edo Police Command hours after their abduction.   The victims, three males and six females, were abducted about 7.35am on […]
Metro & Crime

Police tortured my husband to death –Widow

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A housewife has accused the police at the Zone 2 Command, Lagos, of torturing her 38-year-old husband, Yemi Taiwo, to death. Taiwo was being detained at the Zone 2 Command after he was arrested for allegedly planning to abduct the monarch of Isiu town in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. The deceased, a land agent, […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappings: ‘Use commissioner’s rescue tactics to free Islamiyya children, others’- PDP tells Gov Sani Bello

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has said it is good news that the Information Commissioner, Mohammed Sani Idris has been freed from the bandits. The Commissioner was released on Thursday night by 9.30 around Suleja where he declared forgiveness for his abductors. But the PDP in a statement, signed by its Chairman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica