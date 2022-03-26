Tosin Aiyegun scores on Benin debut

Nigerian-born striker Tosin Aiyegun scored on his international debut for Benin in a 4-0 spanking of Liberia. The big FC Zurich striker, who opted to play for Benin and not Nigeria, scored his team’s second goal in the 20th minute. Aiyegun, who was born in Lagos, joined Swiss side FC Zurich as a direct replacement for former MFM striker Stephen Odey. Thursday’s friendly was played in Turkey. Benin will also play against Sudan and Togo during this international window.

