Tosin Aiyegun scores on Benin debut

Nigerian-born striker Tosin Aiyegun scored on his international debut for Benin in a 4-0 spanking of Liberia. The big FC Zurich striker, who opted to play for Benin and not Nigeria, scored his team’s second goal in the 20th minute. Aiyegun, who was born in Lagos, joined Swiss side FC Zurich as a direct replacement for former MFM striker Stephen Odey. Thursday’s friendly was played in Turkey. Benin will also play against Sudan and Togo during this international window.
Institute inducts Sirawoo, 26 others
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo has been honoured by the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria in recognition of his administrative acumen, leadership capability and outstanding performance. Sirawoo was inducted as a Fellow alongside 26 others who also bagged Fellow and Professional Members, with the charge to adopt trending work […]
Mailantarki reveals plans for football development
GombeStateisonthevergeof becoming a hub of football players development in Northeastern Nigeria as the President of Mailantarki Care Football Academy, Hon Khamisu Mailantarki, disclosed the latest development on the academy scheduled programmes in Nigeria and abroad. The academy has in the past few weeks concluded its mega screening exercise across states in Northern Nigeria under the […]
Neymar out, Messi to start in World Cup qualifying clash
Argentina captain Lionel Messi is fit again and will start their World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil on Tuesday but Neymar will miss out for the visitors after feeling pain in his thigh, the teams announced. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made similar comments ahead of their last game, a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday, although Messi only appeared for the final […]
