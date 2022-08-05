News

Total ban of Okada’ll increase crime, group tells FG

The All Nigerians Autobike Owners & Workers Association (ANACOWA) has warned that placing a total ban on commercial motorcycle (okada) operations nationwide will increase crime and poverty. Addressing journalists at the secretariat of the organisation in Lagos, the President, Emmanuel Deji, said the claim that banning okada would put a stop to terrorism is not only wishful thinking but “it amounts to an induced self-decision that can only complicate the ailment that people are suffering from”.

Deji stressed that the Federal Government must provide alternatives before considering a blanket ban on okada operations or else they would merely be adding to the army of criminals and terrorists. He said: “All over the world, emphasis is being focused on how to reduce poverty and address the social problems of the people, not increasing them, using the people’s resources to accord joy to the citizens, not loot, then not assault them, provide social amenities and reduce agonies, not augment them, provide employment not a hardship to the people.”

 

