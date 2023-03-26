Total commitment now pre-requisite for playing for Nigeria –Gusau

…Team departs for Bissau today, as Musa begs Nigeria

After watching the shambolic performance from the Super Eagles of Nigeria culminating into a 1-0 home loss against Guinea Bissau in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played on Friday, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has laid down the gauntlet, as he said that only committed players will now be allowed to represent various national teams hencefort. Coming days after the National U-23 team failed to get a win against Guinea in an Olympic Games AFCON qualifier, the Super Eagles followed up with a home loss against Guinea Bissau.

Gusau announced on Saturday that visible total commitment implying patriotic fervour will now be a key factor, apart from competence and current form, for any football player who wishes to wear the nation’s green-whitegreen jersey at any level. Mama Balde’s 29th minute goal was the only strike in the encounter, condemning the Eagles to defeat in front of fervent home fans. The Eagles created a dozen chances in the second half but failed to get the ball into the Wild Dogs’ net. “Let us be very clear about one thing: no player will ever be encouraged against his wish to wear Nigeria’s colours at any time.

If an invitation is extended to you at any time but you are not physically, psychologically or mentally up to it, you are free to decline,” he said. “Nigeria demands good performances and positive results from any of the teams going forward. I was sorely disappointed by your performance against Guinea Bissau and I know that Nigerians at home and in the diaspora are more than disappointed. Things must change starting with the return match in Guinea Bissau on Monday. Our country is too big to be getting these poor results at international level. “Total commitment that we can see in your body language and output will now be a key factor in who wears Nigeria’s jerseys. If some players are not ready to give their all at a particular time, others will be and will deliver for our country.” Meanwhile, the Nigeria delegation to Monday’s match in Bissau will depart from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 7am on Sunday (today) aboard a chartered flight. The match comes up at the Estadio 24 de Setembro starting from 5pm Guinea Bissau time (6pm Nigeria time) on Monday. Also, the team captain, Ahmed Musa, apologized to the NFF and Nigerians for the defeat and assured that the players are ready to redeem themselves in the return match on Monday.

