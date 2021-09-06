Business

Total gets new MD

Total Nigeria Plc has appointed Dr Samba Seye as its managing director.

 

According to a statement by its Country Communications Manager, Mr Charles Ebereonwu, in Lagos, Seye was appointed to replace Mr Imrane Barry, who has been reassigned to Total Energies, SE Headquarters in Paris.

 

He obtained a doctorate in fluid mechanics from the University of Sciences and Techniques of Lille, France, where he worked as an assistant lecturer from 1990 until 1993.

He joined Shell, working in various capacities, before joining Total Marketing and Services in 2014 as a project manager in the strategy department.

