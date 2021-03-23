Business

Total heightens trucks’ safety, conducts 4,889 audits

Total Nigeria PLC (TNPLC) has highlighted how its Truck Drivers’ Initiative is improving road safety in Nigeria with continuous training and a total of 4,889 truck audits in three years.

 

At a parley held online with the media, the company showed that it had conducted 2,181 truck driving trainings, 2,740 truck audits at its training facility in Ibadan, Oyo State, between 2017 and 2020. It also helped other players to conduct 2,149 truck audits between 2018 and 2020.

 

The company noted that the effort had resulted in zero fatalities and severe accidents, zero lost time injury and zero spill in cubic metres, amongst Total Nigeria PLC drivers since 2017, as the training has ensured “improved defensive driving skills; reduction of road accidents caused by driver behaviour and truck breakdown; handling of dangerous goods during transportation and public enlightenment on road safety topics and government regulatory agencies’ campaigns.”

 

Giving insight into the engagement, the Executive General Manager, Total Country Services, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, noted that one of the areas that the company had been contributing enormously in the country was in the area of road safety and there was need to not only highlight the contributions, but to inform and galvanise stakeholders in order to get feedback for continuous improvement.

 

Fielding questions on the truck drivers’ initiative, the GM,HSEQ Mr. Muhyideen Nuradeen, maintained that while the company was in the business of making profit, it was more interested in saving lives, making the roads as safe as possible and making sure drivers return safely to their families and loved ones at the end of each business day.

 

The company explained that its stakeholders, including Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), were being involved in the initiative.

 

In his remarks, the Country Communication Manager, Dr Charles Ebereonwu, who moderated the session, expressed optimism that the initiative would progress to a level where the country would achieve a critical mass of trained, professional drivers and quality trucks to eliminate road safety hazards associated with trucking petroleum products.

 

Also present were the GM, Operations TNPLC, Mr Rabiu Abdulmutalib and some other managers of the company.

