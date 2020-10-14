News

Total lockdown as Kwara workers down tools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

…Govt’s purse too lean to grant labour’s request –Gov

Labour unions in Kwara State yesterday walked their talk by calling out their members on an industrial action despite a court order stopping them from doing that. The strike action, which commenced yesterday morning, witnessed total compliance by workers of the state.

It will be recalled that the labour unions issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government within which to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 for all categories of workers, including local government workers in the 16 local government areas of the state or face industrial action. The ultimatum expired midnight Monday without the state government acceding to their request.

This was as Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq yesterday said the state’s treasury was too lean to accommodate the demands of the labour unions, which he said would consume its entire resources. AbdulRazaq said while the government was willing to pay the minimum wage as enacted by the parliament, it cannot afford the huge chunk that would go into paying the consequential adjustments for the senior cadres.

“If we accede to the request of the labour, we will not be able to do any other thing other than paying workers. Our schools have collapsed; the basic health facilities need to be fixed; and we need to do much more for the rest of the population too,” Abdul- Razaq said when he visited the dilapidated Banni Community Secondary School in Ilorin. He said the locals said students sit on bare stones in the classrooms, many of which had collapsed or had had their roofs blown off.

The situation in Banni was typical of what existed in most parts of the state, AbdulRazaq said, adding that a state with such huge infrastructural deficits cannot spend 100 per cent of its earnings on paying salaries.

But when our Correspondent visited some government offices yesterday, including the two state secretariats, the Local Government Service Commission, Civil Service Commission, Teaching Service Commission, various ministries and the courts, they were all under lock and key. It was the same scenario at public primary and secondary schools visited. Most teachers, in compliance with labour directives, kept off the schools while the few ones who showed up were seen outside discussing among themselves.

Pupils and students who showed up in schools in large numbers were disappointed as there were no teachers to teach them. They were seen playing around the school premises. Speaking with journalists on the strike, NLC Chairman in the state, Aliyu Issa-Ore, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by the workers; urging the workers to remain resolute and not be discouraged or disturbed by alleged attacks on their leaders by thugs, he admonished them to continue to remain peaceful and law abiding during and after the strike.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ve wasted opportunities, now on right path – Tinubu

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

As leaders from across the various political divides felicitate with Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said despite challenges of the past, the nation is now on the path to progress. The former governor admitted that as a nation, “we spilled blood […]
News

General Buratai and his golden principle on war

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sometime in June 2015, barely 10 days after the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s democratically elected leader, a BBC Africa Security Correspondent, published an analysis, captioned; “Will moving Army to Maiduguri help Nigeria against Boko Haram?” The report captured President Buhari’s earliest decisions and actions in office to stymie the raging and devastating […]
News

APC caretaker committee writes INEC, fixes Ondo primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), introducing members of his committee. Also, the letter informed theCommissionof thescheduled APC governorship primaries in Ondo State fixed for July 20. Theletterdated25thJune, 2020 was signed by Buni and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: