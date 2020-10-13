Total lockdown as Kwara workers down tools

Organised labour unions in Kwara State, despite the court injunction stopping them from calling out workers on strike, walked their talk as the strike action which commenced on Tuesday witnessed total compliance by workers in the state.

It would be recalled that organised labour unions in the state had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government within which to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 for all categories of workers, including local government workers in the 16 local government areas or face industrial action. The ultimatum expired midnight Monday without the state government acceding to their request.

When our Correspondent visited some government offices, including the two state secretariats, the local government service commission, civil service commission, teaching service commission, various ministries and the courts, they were all under lock and key.

It was the same scenario in public primary and secondary schools visited.

Most teachers in compliance with labour directive kept off the schools while the few ones who showed up were seen outside discussing among themselves.

Pupils and students who showed up in schools in large number were disappointed as there were no teachers to teach them. They were seen playing around the school premises.

Speaking with journalists on the strike, the state Chairman of NLC Comrade Aliyu Issa -Ore expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by the workers.

He urged the workers to remain resolute and not be discouraged or disturbed by alleged attacks on their leaders by thugs, he admonished them to continue to that they remain peaceful and law abiding during and after the strike.

Meanwhile the state government in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Mrs Susan Okuwole, urged the Civil Servants to resume normal work at their respective duty posts, assuring them that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to guarantee their individual and collective safety.

Like this: Like Loading...