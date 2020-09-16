Total, NBBF sign N150m sponsorship deal

It was a new chapter for basketball in Nigeria after Total E&P Nigeria renewed its sponsorship of the national basketball Men’s Divisions One and Two leagues. The oil company on Tuesday signed a five-year deal with the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The deal which worths N150m will see the two-tier of the league enjoying the sponsorship from 2020 to 2025 with each division receiving N15m each annually. Speaking at the event, NBBF President, Musa Kida, said the sponsorship by Total E&P which is the first ever partnership with the lower levels of basketball has opened a new vista in the corporate sponsorship of sports in Nigeria.

“Being satisfied with the concept and organization of the leagues in the past two years, we are very elated that Total E&P Nigeria Limited has now committed to extend their sponsorship arrangement with the NBBF for both competitions under the same framework for another five years (2020-2025)” The NBBF President revealed that apart from the latest sponsorship, Total E&P has also uplifted the NBBF in many spheres since this present board was inaugurated in 2017. MD/CEO of Total E&P Nigeria, Engr Mike Sangster, noted that their continued interest in developing sports and empowering youths in Nigeria coupled with the continued growth of basketball made the decision for the renewed partnership easier.

