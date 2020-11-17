Total: Nigeria only got 5% oil, gas investment in five years

Despite having the largest oil reserves and resources in Africa, the percentage of oil and gas investments Nigeria has benefitted from within the last five years, has been pegged at less than 5 percent.

The Managing Director, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mike Sangster made this known at the ongoing virtual Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Conference and Exhibition on Tuesday, with the theme, ‘Accelerating Growth in Nigeria’s Hydrocarbon Reserves: Emerging Concepts, Challenges and Opportunities.’

Delivering the keynote address at the Management session of the Conference titled ‘Future of Oil and Gas industry in low oil price environment: Survival Strategies,’ Sangster raised concerns over the country’s inability to optimise its opportunities and strengths.

Represented by the Deputy Managing Director, Deep Water District, Total E&P, Mr. Victor Bandele, he stressed on the need for innovative technology deployment, collaboration by all industry players, reduction in the incidence of oil theft and the quick passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), to drive down costs and attract more investments into the sector.

According to him, a progressive and win-win PIB would no doubt be the catalyst needed for a new wave of hydrocarbon exploration and development investment in the country, to further attract more capital investment in an ever more competitive world.

