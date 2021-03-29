Total oil: COVID-19 outbreak dips earnings

Shutdown of global stock markets, restrictions on trade and travel across several countries due to COVID-19 affected earnings of Total Oil Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes

The oil industry has continued to experience sustained pressure on its cash flow due to challenges in the operating environment. Total Oil Nigeria Plc, like others, has continued to get its fair share of the mixed fortune, as it continues to struggle under pressure of high cost.

Market watchers attribute the situation primarily to on-going weaker global commodity demand and pricing environment coupled with the rising refining expenditures.

The oil firm’s earnings, which have been heavily hurt following increasing challenging operating milieu, though returned to profitability during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, ended the 2020 financial year on the decline.

According to analysts, the overall, current result was due to consistent lockdown and social distancing measures during the year. When the closing gong rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N142.00 per share.

Financials

Total Nigeria began the 2019 financial year in the red as it slipped into loss position. The oil firm posted a loss after tax of N474.089 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 as against profit after tax of N1.669 billion reported in 2018.

According to the financial results released to the Nigerian stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm recorded a loss before tax of N418.300 million in Q1’19 as against profit before tax of N2.628 billion reported in 2018. However, revenue firmed up marginally by two per cent from N75.646 billion in 2018 to N77.422 billion during the period under review. Cost of sales stood at N69.286 billion in 2019 from N67.318 billion in 2018, accounting for 2.92 per cent increase.

The oil firm reported 98 per cent decline in profit after tax for the half year ended June 2019 to N129.975 million from N5.674 billion in 2018. Profit before tax equally dropped by 98 per cent from N8.645 billion in 2018 to N202.092 million in 2019.

Revenue decreased by three per cent to N150.830 in 2019 billion from N156.268 billion in 2018. Cost of sales stood at N134.099 billion in 2019 from N135.026 billion in 2018. For the Q3’19,

Total Oil Plc posted a loss after tax of N204.844 million loss for the nine months ended September, 30 2019 as against N7.665 billion posted in 2018. Loss before tax stood at N116.950 million from N11.439 billion posted in 2018.

Revenue dropped marginally by two per cent from N226.914 billion in 2018 to N221.835 billion. However, cost of sales grew by 0.4 per cent to N196.739 billion in 2019 from N195.941 billion in 2018

Total closed the year on the decline with a post of 70 per cent decrease in profit after tax for the full year ended December, 31, 2019. The oil firm, in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, said it posted a profit after tax of N2.421 billion in 2019 as against N7.960 billion posted in 2018. Profit before tax stood at N3.652 billion from N12.098 billion posted in 2018.

Revenue dropped by six per cent from N307.987 billion in 2018 to N290.883 billion in 2019.

However, cost of sales stood at N257.055 billion in 2019 from N273.202 billion in 2018. Total Oil opened 2020 in the red as it slipped into loss position, posting a loss after tax of N163.22 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against N474.089 million posted in 2019.

Loss before tax stood at N136.99 million from N418.300 million posted in 2019. Revenue dropped by nine per cent from N77.422 billion in 2019 to N70.241 billion.

However, cost of sales stood at N62.486 billion in 2020 from N69.286 billion in 2019. In Q2, sales of N36.5 billion declined -50 per cent y/y and -48 per cent q/q respectively. Performance across all segments worsened as a result of imposed movement restrictions during the quarter.

Retail, wholesale and aviation sales all declined -52 per cent y/y, -54 per cent y/y and 83 per cent y/y to N20.5 billion, N4.9 billion and N1.1 billion respectively. The firm posted loss before and after taxes of -N387 million and -N374 million compared with PBT and PAT of N620 million and N604 million in Q2’19 respectively.

On a q/q basis, the losses widened. H1’20 sales of N106.7 billion declined -29 per cent y/y; the firm posted losses before and after taxes of -N524 million and -N537 million vs -N418 million and -N474 million in H1’19 respectively. Total’s loss after taxes of -N374 million compares with our -N240 million estimate.

Following the consistent easing of social distancing measures in Q3 and the jump in PMS prices after the government affected the full deregulation of the commodity in early September Total Oil posted a profit after tax of N500.12 million for the nine months ended September, 30 2020 as against a loss after tax of N204.84 million posted in 2019.

Profit before tax stood at N912.89 million from a loss of N116.95 million posted in 2019. Revenue dropped by 32 per cent from N221.84 billion in 2019 to N151.71 billion.

However, cost of sales stood at N130.68 billion in 2020 from N196.74n billion in 2019. The impact of the lockdown period, due to the spread of the pandemic, affected the revenue of the firm, which may have accounted for the 32 per cent dip in revenue for the period under view.

However, the company closed the 2020 financial year on the downside with a decline of nine per cent in profit after tax to N2.063 billion from N2.278 billion in 2019, profit before tax stood at N2.909 billion from N3,070 billion, representing a 5 per cent increase. Revenue dropped by 30 per cent to N204.721 billion from N292.177 billion in 2019 while cost of sales stood at N173.974 billion from N257.125 billion in 2019.

Operational challenges

Chairman of the company, Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, in a statement to shareholders, noted that following the pandemic, the economy of the world was in a flux as it saw a total shutdown of business alongside borders.

“With the shutdown of the global stock markets, restrictions on trade and travel across several countries, oil supply glut and crash in global crude oil prices, the impact of the spread of the virus on business and global trade was staggering.

“Your company was not isolated from these events. Not only were our network sales impacted, our aviation sales were at a standstill. Nigeria saw inflation numbers gallop, with headline inflation accelerating from 12.13 per cent in January to 15.75 per cent in December.

“Nigeria entered its second recession in four years. At the official market, naira was devalued as the Central Bank of Nigeria adjusted the official exchange rate three times in 2020, with the last adjustment bringing the exchange rate to N379/US$1, which represented a 24 per cent depreciation.

“Despite the ravages of the virus, security challenges were still very much on the forefront and a cause for concern in the country. Robberies, kidnappings, social unrest, ethnic and religious aggravations were on the rise. Insecurity was far-reaching, no part of the country has been spared. “In October the country saw several uprisings during which several cities were shut down for business and social activities for days on end.

According to the Global Terrorism Index Nigeria remains the third most impacted country in the world by terrorism.

“It was also a year beset with regulatory uncertainties as we saw several versions and hearings of the Petroleum Industry Bill and local content regulation, which would have an impact on our business.

The long awaited amendment to the Companies and Allied Matters act was gazetted and the Finance Act 2020 which mandated early payment of taxes before assessment etc. also came into effect.

“By the third quarter of the year, Nigeria opened her borders to international travel, but as the year came to a close, we begun to see an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases with other countries beginning to experience a second wave of the pandemic and different variants of the virus.

The positive news is that in the last quarter of the year several companies announced breakthrough vaccines that could address the virus,” he said.

Looking ahead

The chairman said the world was slowly picking up the pieces from the ravages of the pandemic and it is expected that economic recovery across the globe will be tied to solutions around the pandemic.

“For Africa, as the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement aims to create a single market for goods and services across the continent (as non-tariff barriers to trade are eliminated and free movement of persons within the region is guaranteed) there is the potential to accelerate economic growth in the continent in the coming years but the impact of COVID-19 will linger for some time.

“As the responsible energy major, Total’s new ambition is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, together with the Society.

Leading a transition to cleaner energy is a standard we are quite proud to bear. This is in consonance with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s National Gas Expansion programme.

“Going forward, the Federal Government has announced that Compressed Natural Gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas are expected be the fuel of choice for many governmentowned cars.

The Federal Government announced it will work with major and independent oil marketers to ensure that their stations are equipped to handle the transition to dual fuel or gas-only vehicles and, one day, electric cars,” he said.

“Total is poised to be a key player in this diversification. We expect to jointly achieve carbon neutrality with our customers by working with them to reduce their direct emissions.

We shall contribute actively to our customers’ choices and provide them with lower-carbon energy products, and, depending on changes in their consumption patterns, help them use less energy and choose energy sources with lower carbon intensity,” he added.

Last line

It is expected that flattening COVID-19 and improvement in the micro economy would help reposition the company

