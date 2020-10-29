Total oil reports N500m PAT in nine months

Total Oil Plc has posted a profit after tax of N500.119 million for the nine months ended September, 30 2020 as against a loss after tax of N204.844 million posted in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N912.886 million from a loss of N116.950 million posted in 2019. Revenue dropped by 32 per cent from N221.835 billion in 2019 to N151.707 billion. However, cost of sales stood at N130.677 billion in 2020 from N196.739 billion in 2019. Total Oil had projected to achieve N75.67bn revenue for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the oil firm also projected N66.24bn as cost of sales for the period. Total is also targeting to rake in N2.33bn as profit before tax and N1.576 billion for profit after tax during the period. Shareholders of Total Nigeria had at the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos approved a total dividend of N17.00 per share worth N5.77 billion declared by the company for the financial year ended December 31, 2018. The oil firm had earlier distributed the sum of N1.02 billion as interim dividend, representing N3.00 per share. However, despite the challenges in operating environment, the board recommended for approval by shareholders the sum of N4.75 billion, representing another N14.00 to be distributed as final dividend for the year 2018, bringing the total dividend pay-out to N17.00, valued at N5.77 billion and same as what was paid out last year. Speaking at the AGM, Sir Sunny Nwosu, founder of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), commended the oil and gas company for the performance achieved in 2018 despite of challenging operating environment.

