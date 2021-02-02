Total records revenue shrink as profit dips to N2.244bn

Total Nigeria Plc (TNPLC) has recorded 30 per cent shrink in revenue for the financial year 2020. The leading petroleum marketing company, which stated this in its unaudited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, added that its profit dipped two per cent to N2.244 billion in 2020.

The unaudited financial statement came with 30 per cent drop in revenue to N204.159 billion from N292.177 billion in 2019. However, profit for the year dropped slightly by two per cent to N2.244 billion from N2.279 billion in 2019.

Meanwhile, the oil marketing group will not pay dividend this year compared with N2.278 billion paid in 2019. In the same vein, Nigeria has recorded an increase of 10 per cent in the number of pipeline vandalised. The increase in rupture is contained in a document of the Ministry if Petroleum Resources.

The document indicated that for the month under review, 23 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 10 per cent increase from the 21 points recorded in September 2020.

Of this figure, Mosimi area accounted for 83 per cent of the vandalised points while the Port Harcourt area accounted for the remaining 17 per cent. In the gas sector, a total of 214.07 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month October 2020, translating to an average daily production of 6,908.34 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 8.60 per cent to 745mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,801megawatts. For the period of October 2019 to October 2020, a total of 3,018 BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,658.88 mmscfd during the period.

Like this: Like Loading...