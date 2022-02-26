Total shutdown looms in varsities as SSANU, NASU, NAAT threaten strike

The ongoing crisis in Nigerian Universities may take a dive for the worst within the next few weeks, as the three non-academic staff unions in universities have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over unfulfilled promises by the Federal Government.

Students have been at home for over a week, as a result of the one month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The three unions; National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), made their positions known separately on Friday in Abuja. Speaking to newsmen, NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, who noted that the union has issued a two weeks ultimatum to the government, said should the government fail to meet their demands between February 28, and March 14; the union would embark on strike beginning from March 17 to March 31. According to him, their agitations includes Nonfull implementation of the 2009 FGN/NAAT Agreements, the refusal to release the enabling circular for the implementation of CONTISS 14 & 15 for Academic Technologists as contained in the MOU of 2017, 2020 and 2021, Non-payment of Earned Allowance (EA) for our members – specifically as agreed in the MOU of 2021 that subsequent release of EA shall be Union based and subsequent sharing shall be based on template generated from signed agreement of each Union and not number of persons in each Union or personnel cost. Others include delay in Renegotiation of FGN/ NAAT 2009 Agreements, Non-payment of arrears of National Minimum Wages, Non-release of adequate Laboratories/ Workshops and Studios Rehabilitation Fund among others.

He said: “Going by the government continued insensitivity to the genuine yearnings/agitations and demands of members of NAAT over many burning issues in the area of re-positioning the laboratories/ Workshops/ Studios in the Nigerian Public Universities and the near total neglect of the welfare of members of our Union.

“The Union is being compelled by the government through its activities and dispositions to embark on what may turn out to become a total and indefinite industrial action. “It is pertinent to know that more than 12 years after signing of agreement with NAAT concerning emolument, motivation and welfare of our members. “Many components of the agreement are either not implemented or partly implemented.

Non-conclusion of ongoing renegotiation of FGN/NAAT 2009 agreement that has been on-going for more than two years which smacks insensitivity and provocation on the part of the government as it has concluded negotiations with a sister Union.” Also, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU, in a statement signed by NASU General Secretary, Comrade Peters Adeyemi and SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, said government has also failed to implement all agreements reached with the workers, especially renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement.

