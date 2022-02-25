Total shutdown looms in varsities as SSANU, NASU, NAAT threaten strike

The ongoing crisis in Nigerian universities may take a turn for the worst within the next few weeks, as the three non academic staff unions in universities have threatened to embark on a natiowide strike over unfulfilled promises by the Federal Government.

Students have been at home for over a week, as a result of the one month warning strike embarked upon by the the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The three unions; National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), made their positions known separately on Friday in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen, NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, who noted that the union has issued a two-week ultimatum to the government, said should the government fail to meet their demands between February 28 and March 14, 2022, the union would embark on strike beginning from March 17 and end on March 31.

According to him, their agitations include non-full implementation of the 2009 FGN/NAAT Agreements, the refusal to release the enabling circular for the implementation of CONTISS 14 & 15 for Academic Technologists as contained in the MOU of 2017, 2020 and 2021, non-payment of Earned Allowance (EA) for members – specifically as agreed in the MOU of 2021 that subsequent release of EA shall be Union based and subsequent sharing shall be based on template generated from signed agreement of each Union and not number of persons in each Union or personnel cost.

