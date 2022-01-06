TotalEnergies appoints Frederick Asasa Chief Financial Officer

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Frederick Asasa as Chief Financial Officer and member Corporate Executive Committee (EXCOM) of the company with effect from January 1, 2022.

Asasa, who succeeds Mrs. Tai Oshisanya expected to retire from the company at the end of March 2022, brings to the position over three decades of extensive experience in finance.

He joined TotalEnergies in 1999 as Head of Accounts and has since held several senior positions within the company in Nigeria and at its headquarters in France. Until his appointment, Mr. Asasa was Finance Controller responsible for group financial reporting activities of affiliates in the North Sea, Russia and Continental Europe at TotalEnergies EP Headquarters in Paris, France.

He had previously been seconded as Finance Controller at the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited and more recently as the General Manager, Deepwater Assets’ Finance, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.

With a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and an MBA, Mr Asasa is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...