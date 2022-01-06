Business

TotalEnergies appoints Frederick Asasa Chief Financial Officer

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Frederick Asasa as Chief Financial Officer and member Corporate Executive Committee (EXCOM) of the company with effect from January 1, 2022.

Asasa, who succeeds Mrs. Tai Oshisanya expected to retire from the company at the end of March 2022, brings to the position over three decades of extensive experience in finance.

He joined TotalEnergies in 1999 as Head of Accounts and has since held several senior positions within the company in Nigeria and at its headquarters in France. Until his appointment, Mr. Asasa was Finance Controller responsible for group financial reporting activities of affiliates in the North Sea, Russia and Continental Europe at TotalEnergies EP Headquarters in Paris, France.

He had previously been seconded as Finance Controller at the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited and more recently as the General Manager, Deepwater Assets’ Finance, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.

With a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and an MBA, Mr Asasa is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MPC member: Retention of petrol subsidy ‘difficult to justify’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Professor Adeola Adenikinju, has called on the Federal Government to urgently develop a framework for scrapping the petroleum subsidy regime, contending that the subsidy is “no longer sustainable and its retention is difficult to justify under the current economic climate.” Adenikinju stated […]
Business

FMDQ reports N16.18trn turnover in April

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Turnover in FIC markets for the month ended April 30, 2021 was N16.18 trillion, representing a month-on -month (MoM) and year-onyear (YoY) decrease of 17.24 per cent (N3.37 trillion) and 3.11 per cent (₦0.52 trillion) respectively. Foreign Exchange (FX) and Money Market transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets in April 2021, jointly […]
Business

Naira appreciates to N485/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The naira appreciated against the dollar on the parallel market yesterday, closing at N485 per dollar from N490/$1 on Tuesday, according to traders. Data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market, showed that the naira strengthened to N470 per dollar earlier yesterday before closing at N485/$1. Analysts attribute the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica