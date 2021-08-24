TotalEnergies begins stations’ rebranding nationwide

Oil supermajor, TotalEnergies, has deepened its footprints in Nigeria’s downstream oil subsector as it began rebranding of its filling stations nationwide. Managing Director, Imrane Barry, who led other members of the company’s executive at the official launch at the Abule Onigbagbo station in Lagos, said that the company, which remains the only international oil company in the Nigeria’s downstream, would continue its operations and investments in the country.

This move, he said, was a result of TotalEnergies’ belief in Nigeria. Speaking at the official rebranding of Abule Onogbagbo station attended by GM, Retails, Abdullahi Umar, GM, HSEQ, Muhyideen Nurudeen; GM, Human Resources, Adesua Adewole; ans GM, Operations, Rabiu AbdulMutalib, Barry added that the company would increase its participation in the supply of all the core sources of energy.

Other top managment staff at the event included the GM, Lubricants, Bolaji Fajimi; GM, Commercial, Weruche Neagbara; GM, SG, Lesley Baxter; and EGM, Popoola Mordi; Special Adviser, Charles Atiomo. Shareholders of oil supermajor, Total, have, at an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, approved almost unanimously, the resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies.

This, a resolution passed at the Paris meeting showed, is, thereby anchoring TotalEnergies strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity. In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity.

The company, according to statistics, has 105,000 employees that are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible.

Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies says its 105,000 employeed are to keep putting sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people. TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

