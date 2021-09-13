Business

TotalEnergies engages directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

TotalEnergies has appointed Nicolas Terraz as its new President, Exploration & Production and a member of the executive committee. He will replace Arnaud Breuillac, who becomes senior advisor to the chairman and chief executive officer, Patrick Pouyanné.

 

After holding positions in France and in Qatar, Nicolas Terraz has served as managing director of Total E&P Myanmar (2008-2011), managing director of Total E&P France (2011-2014), vice president New Ventures for Exploration and Production (2014-2015) and managing director of Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (2015-2019).

 

In 2019, Nicolas Terraz was appointed senior vice president, Africa and a member of the management committee of the Exploration & Production segment of TotalEnergies.

 

Also, Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue will now take Terraz’s position as senior vice president, Africa for Exploration & Production. A member of the Executive Committee, Helle Kristoffersen, has been appointed President, Strategy & Sustainability.

 

She will supervise the work of TotalEnergies Global Services. Also, Namita Shah, a member of the executive committee, who has been appointed President, OneTech, will also supervise the work of People & Social Engagement, headed by Agnieszka Kmieciak.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Investors scramble for safety, splash N962bn on savings bond

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Investors in Nigeria’s financial market space have continued to seek safety net for their monies as they scrambled for the FGN Savings Bond issued in July. A total of N962billion was splashed on the two and three years tenor instruments in July with the three years bond accounting for about 65 percent of the value. […]
Business

Mitigating flooding, environmental challenges in mega city

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

As rains beckon with associated effects of flooding, erosion and sea level rise in cities, Lagos has put measures in place to mitigate climate change-induced  environmental challenges. Dayo Ayeyemi reports     F rom Sokoto to Lagos, Maiduguri  to Port Harcourt, Nigeria is confronted with various  environmental challenges induced mainly by climate change and global […]
Business

UNILAG test-runs home-made zero emission vehicle

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The University of Lagos is test-running its zero emission vehicle it initiated in 2018. The institution’s Deputy Vice- Chancellor, (Academics and Research), Prof. Oluwole Familoni, disclosed this in an interview at the weekend in Lagos.   According to him, the production is an invaluable addition to the university’s efforts at preventing release of toxic emissions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica