TotalEnergies engages directors

TotalEnergies has appointed Nicolas Terraz as its new President, Exploration & Production and a member of the executive committee. He will replace Arnaud Breuillac, who becomes senior advisor to the chairman and chief executive officer, Patrick Pouyanné.

After holding positions in France and in Qatar, Nicolas Terraz has served as managing director of Total E&P Myanmar (2008-2011), managing director of Total E&P France (2011-2014), vice president New Ventures for Exploration and Production (2014-2015) and managing director of Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria (2015-2019).

In 2019, Nicolas Terraz was appointed senior vice president, Africa and a member of the management committee of the Exploration & Production segment of TotalEnergies.

Also, Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue will now take Terraz’s position as senior vice president, Africa for Exploration & Production. A member of the Executive Committee, Helle Kristoffersen, has been appointed President, Strategy & Sustainability.

She will supervise the work of TotalEnergies Global Services. Also, Namita Shah, a member of the executive committee, who has been appointed President, OneTech, will also supervise the work of People & Social Engagement, headed by Agnieszka Kmieciak.

Like this: Like Loading...