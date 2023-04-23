Business

TotalEnergies names director

TotalEnergies has appointed Bunmi Popoola- Mordi to its board as an executive director, human resources & corporate services. The company made the disclosure in a statement posted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), signed by its Chairman, Jean-Philippe Torres. Popoola-Mordi is a law graduate, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and a Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA). She has several post-graduate degrees in Law and an MBA in oil and gas management. Her career spans legal practice, banking, human resources management, industrial relations, communication, corporate governance, investor relations, and public relations among others.

