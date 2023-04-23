TotalEnergies names director

TotalEnergies has appointed Bunmi Popoola- Mordi to its board as an executive director, human resources & corporate services. The company made the disclosure in a statement posted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), signed by its Chairman, Jean-Philippe Torres. Popoola-Mordi is a law graduate, a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and a Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA). She has several post-graduate degrees in Law and an MBA in oil and gas management. Her career spans legal practice, banking, human resources management, industrial relations, communication, corporate governance, investor relations, and public relations among others.
Related Articles
AfCFTA: Food experts task FG on importance of safety
With the expectations of the much talked about African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to commence on January 1, 2021, food experts have advised the Federal Government to put in place proper measures to check free movement of food products from neighbouring countries. They emphasised that food safety was critical to Nigeria’s agric […]
2022: Foreign investors need convincing before big bets
OUTLOOK Issue of dollar demand backlog would need to be addressed and the overall FX liquidity framework improved to enhance investor confidence Financial analysts have said that foreign investors may need better convincing before making big bets in Nigeria in 2022. The analysts at Cardinal- Stone Research, who stated this in the report tagged […]
Investor confidence: Time to simplify market transactions
An enabling business environment is needed to attract more investors into the local bourse. Chris Ugwu writes Most investors, mainly on the retail side, are hobbled by a number of factors from investing in the equities market. One factor is the relatively weak confidence in the market as a result of the 2008 market crash, […]