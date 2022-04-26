Business

TotalEnergies, partners inaugurate projects in South-South

TotalEnergies and its partners have inaugurated four projects in the southern states as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. TotalEnergies made the announcement in a statement posted on its website and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos.

 

The statement said the projects included a maternal and child referral centre within the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Cross River.

 

It said the other projects were borehole and water treatment plants project at Ikiri, Rivers, Warri in Delta, and Odukpani, in Cross River. Mike Sangster, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, said the partners were the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd., China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Prime 130 and Sapetro.

Sangster said the projects were borne out of the need to mitigate the gaps in qualitative and technical education, maternal and child health, access to clean water, and women and youth empowerment. He said the locations of these projects were carefully chosen for maximum impact, coming from the needs assessment carried out before the deployment. “It is important to note that these projects were realised using the novel approach of “Project Managers.”

 

“This approach, which is new in the industry, permits the delivery of projects in remote and challenging environments while ensuring the use of local expertise and stakeholder engagement.

 

“I am very happy the pilot projects were successful. We are using the Return on Experience, to improve our processes and deliver our second and third phases faster and better”, he said.

 

Also, Mr Bala Wunti, the Group Generel Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS, said NNPC was committed to implementation of sustainable development community projects

 

