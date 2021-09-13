TotalEnergies sees N145bn in Q4’21

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has projected to achieve N145.279 billion revenue for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the oil firm also projected N125.829 billion as cost of sales for the period.

Total is also targeting to rake in N5.697 billion as profit before tax and N3.850 billion for profit after tax during the period. Notwithstanding the decline in Q1 revenue, oil firm bounced back to profitability with a profit after tax of N2.970 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N163.224 million in 2020.

Profit before tax stood at N4.351 billion from a loss of N136.996 million in 2020.

The revenue declined by 5 per cent to N66.695 billion in the Q1 from N70.241 million in 2020.

Cost of sales stood at N55.208 billion as against N62.486 billion in 2020. Total posted a profit after tax of N8.065 billion for the six months ended June, 30 2021 as against a loss after tax of N537.180 million posted in 2020.

Profit before tax stood at N11.778 billion from a loss of N796.920 million posted in 2020. Revenue rose by 42 per cent from N106.704 billion in 2020 to N151.333 billion in 2021. However, cost of sales stood at N125.829 billion in 2021 from N94.304 billion in 2020.

According to the unaudited account statement, at the board of directors meeting of 19th July, 2021, an interim dividend of N4.00 was declared for the period ended 30th June, 2021.

The Chairman of the company, Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, said in the company’s 2020 annual report that despite the ravages of the virus, security challenges were still very much on the forefront and a cause for concern in the country.

“Robberies, kidnappings, social unrest, ethnic and religious aggravations were on the rise. Insecurity was far-reaching, no part of the country has been spared. In October the country saw several uprisings during which several cities were shut down for business and social activities for days on end.

