Business

TotalEnergies sees N145bn in Q4’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has projected to achieve N145.279 billion revenue for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the oil firm also projected N125.829 billion as cost of sales for the period.

 

Total is also targeting to rake in N5.697 billion as profit before tax and N3.850 billion for profit after tax during the period. Notwithstanding the decline in Q1 revenue, oil firm bounced back to profitability with a profit after tax of N2.970 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N163.224 million in 2020.

 

Profit before tax stood at N4.351 billion from a loss of N136.996 million in 2020.

 

The revenue declined by 5 per cent to N66.695 billion in the Q1 from N70.241 million in 2020.

 

Cost of sales stood at N55.208 billion as against N62.486 billion in 2020. Total posted a profit after tax of N8.065 billion for the six months ended June, 30 2021 as against a loss after tax of N537.180 million posted in 2020.

 

Profit before tax stood at N11.778 billion from a loss of N796.920 million posted in 2020. Revenue rose by 42 per cent from N106.704 billion in 2020 to N151.333 billion in 2021. However, cost of sales stood at N125.829 billion in 2021 from N94.304 billion in 2020.

 

According to the unaudited account statement, at the board of directors meeting of 19th July, 2021, an interim dividend of N4.00 was declared for the period ended 30th June, 2021.

 

The Chairman of the company, Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, said in the company’s 2020 annual report that despite the ravages of the virus, security challenges were still very much on the forefront and a cause for concern in the country.

 

“Robberies, kidnappings, social unrest, ethnic and religious aggravations were on the rise. Insecurity was far-reaching, no part of the country has been spared. In October the country saw several uprisings during which several cities were shut down for business and social activities for days on end.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

IMF to G20: Take strong action for developing economies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Group of 20 countries to take strong policy actions to reverse a “dangerous divergence” that threatens to leave most developing economies, grappling with the Covid-19 crisis, languishing for years. IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, who stated this in a blog on Wednesday, said “much stronger international collaboration” […]
Business

Crowdyvest exits EMFATO Holdings, raises new investment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The company was previously led by its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Onyeka Akumah, but today, along with the new investment, there is change in its management with Tope Omotolani to become its new CEO. Speaking on the new development, Akumah explained that the change in leadership would not affect the management and staff […]
Business

FG deepens oil search in the North

Posted on Author Adeola Yusu

The Federal Government at the weekend declared that it would continue its search for more crude oil in the north, despite recent discovery of oil reserves in commercial quantity at the region.   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which said this at the weekend, insisted that it wss now seriously exploring the Kolmani River […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica