TotalEnergies sees N69bn revenue in Q1’22

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc has projected to achieve N68.655 billion revenue for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the oil firm also projected N56.109 billion as cost of sales for the period.

Total is also targeting to rake in N4.511 billion as profit before tax and N3.049 billion for profit after tax during the period.

Notwithstanding the decline in Q1 revenue, oil firm bounced back to profitability with a profit after tax of N2.970 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a loss of N163.224 million in 2020. Profit before tax stood at N4.351 billion from a loss of N136.996 million in 2020.

The revenue declined by 5 per cent to N66.695 billion in the Q1 from N70.241 million in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N55.208 billion as against N62.486 billion in 2020. Total posted a profit after tax of N8.065 billion for the six months ended June, 30 2021 as against a loss after tax of N537.180 million posted in 2020. Profit before tax stood at N11.778 billion from a loss of N796.920 million posted in 2020. Revenue rose by 42 per cent from N106.704 billion in 2020 to N151.333 billion in 2021. However, cost of sales stood at N125.829 billion in 2021 from N94.304 billion in 2020. According to the unaudited account statement, at the board of directors meeting of July 19, 2021, an interim dividend of N4.00 was declared for the period ended 30 June, 2021.

Chairman of the company, Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, said in the company’s 2020 annual report, that despite the ravages of the virus, security challenge was still very much on the forefront and a cause for concern in the country.

“Robberies, kidnappings, social unrest, ethnic and religious aggravations were on the rise. Insecurity was far-reaching, no part of the country has been spared. In October the country saw several uprisings during which several cities were shut down for business and social activities for days on end.

“The Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry has been quite difficult for the downstream sector for the last couple of years. Tiny margins are constantly being further eroded by inflation and very high operating costs brought about by inefficient supply and difficult logistics.

On March 18, 2020, the Federal Government mandated the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) to modulate prices in accordance with prevailing market dynamics.

“On the same day the NNPC announced that it would start selling petrol at N125 from the 19th of March (at N20 price reduction).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...