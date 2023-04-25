Energy

TotalEnergies to end gas flaring by end of 2023

TotalEnergies has promised that it will bring to an end gas flaring at the end of 2023. TotalEnergies announced the target at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

Deputy Managing Director (Deep Wa- ter Operations), TotalEnergies, Victor Bandele, while announcing the targeted flare-out, said the company has been flar- ing not more than five per cent of the gas it produced. It added that the flare-out was a project the company had been working on for some time now. He said: “The effort did not start today, we can announce this today.”

He also reiterated that the company’s action plan, especially on renewable energy, was fully on course. Bandele spoke as a member of a high- powered panel of industry leaders on the theme: “Building Energy for the Future.” He said TotalEnergies had taken a lot of actions in all its facilities, all in agreement with the corporation’s 2050 global target, adding that the biggest target is on solar initiatives and other renewable energy projects.

According to him, there is full utilisation of all facilities to continue development in oil and gas, especially on what is necessary. He also said the company was commit- ted to its plans to boost its activities in renewable energy, adding that such made the corporation acquire the biggest solar power supply company in the world.

He stated that solar is the new energy while gas is a critical energy source and that TotalEnergies had challenged the industry to consume gas. He said TotalEnergies has only one on- shore oil well and that the community has full power supply for about 25 years. According to him, Nigerians have talked enough but must act on listed items one after the other.

“Nigeria is the cornerstone of energy in Africa. We have the experience and human resources. It’s time to harness it. “The world will ask to come to Nigeria in the coming years, out of necessity,” Bamidele said.

