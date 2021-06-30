Sports

Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tottenham have appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager on a two-year contract.
Nuno left Wolves in May after four impressive seasons, during which time he took the club from the Championship to a Europa League quarter-final.
Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April and replaced him with 29-year-old Ryan Mason until the end of last season, reports the BBC.
“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour [to be at Spurs]. I’m happy and looking forward to starting work,” said Nuno.
“We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”
Nuno will not have long to wait to face his former club as Spurs have a trip to Molineux to face Wolves in their second league game of the season on August 22.
Whether he will have 27-year-old striker Harry Kane available remains to be seen.
The England captain said in May that he hopes to have “a good, honest conversation” with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his future.
Levy thanks fans for patience
Tottenham have brought in Nuno after Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso were linked with the job this summer.
Spurs made contact with Paris St-Germain boss Pochettino about the possibility of the Argentine returning to manage them but the French club were not prepared to let him go.
Former Chelsea boss Conte appeared set for the role, having left Inter Milan after leading them to the Serie A title, only for talks between the Italian and Spurs to break down.
Ex-Roma manager Fonseca then thought he was taking over, only to be dumped in favour of Gattuso, who was quickly rejected when fans reacted badly to the existence of social media posts which brought the Italian’s commitment to inclusivity into question.
Nuno won the 2017-18 Championship title in his first season with Wolves before leading them to seventh in the Premier League in the following two seasons, while they finished 13th last season.
“We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process,” said Levy.
“I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football, and [managing director of football] Fabio [Paratici] and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special.”
Paratici left his role as Juventus’ long-serving chief football officer to take on his role at Spurs earlier this month.
“You only have to look at Nuno’s time at Wolves to see his ability to take a group of players and implement an adaptive style that brings success and allows players to develop and thrive,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Man United put four past Basaksehir as Chelsea make last 16

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Barca, Juve, Lazio Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Fernandes opened the scoring early on for the hosts with a stunning 20-yard finish before tapping in a second. Marcus Rashford scored from the […]
Sports

Nigerian ex-boxer Ibeabuchi released from US prison after 20 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former boxing champion Ike Ibeabuchi has been released from a US prison after serving jail time for 20 years. Fondly called The President, Ibeabuchi is a former WBC International Heavyweight Champion. Ibeabuchi was arrested in Las Vegas on July 22, 1999 for allegedly attempting sexual assault on a 21-year-old stripper who told police that Ibeabuchi […]
Sports

Enyimba’s coach hails players for Nasarawa win

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Coach Fatai Osho of Enyimba International FC has hailed his players’ performance after they bagged a second win on the road at Nasarawa United in a Match Day 8 encounter in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday. An own goal from Abdullahi Abubakar and a well-taken penalty by Cyril Olisema helped the 8-time […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica