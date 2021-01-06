Tottenham beat Brentford to reach EFL Cup final

Jose Mourinho reached another Carabao Cup final as his Tottenham side saw off the challenge of Brentford.

Moussa Sissoko’s excellent header and a trademark finish from Son Heung-min were enough for the Premier League favourites to book a trip to Wembley, reports the BBC.

Ivan Toney thought he had equalised for the Championship side midway through the second half but his strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Brentford were a stern test but their disappointing evening was complete when midfielder Josh Dasilva was sent off six minutes from the end for a foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham, looking for a first trophy since 2008, will play Manchester United or Manchester City at Wembley on April 25.

Mourinho has won the trophy on four occasions and is the third manager to reach an EFL Cup final with three different clubs.

RESULT

Spurs 2 – 0 Brentford

Like this: Like Loading...