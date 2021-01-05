Top Stories

Tottenham beat Brentford to reach EFL Cup final

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Jose Mourinho reached another Carabao Cup final as his Tottenham side saw off the challenge of Brentford.
Moussa Sissoko’s excellent header and a trademark finish from Son Heung-min were enough for the Premier League favourites to book a trip to Wembley, reports the BBC.
Ivan Toney thought he had equalised for the Championship side midway through the second half but his strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.
Brentford were a stern test but their disappointing evening was complete when midfielder Josh Dasilva was sent off six minutes from the end for a foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Tottenham, looking for a first trophy since 2008, will play Manchester United or Manchester City at Wembley on 25 April.
Mourinho has won the trophy on four occasions and is the third manager to reach an EFL Cup final with three different clubs.
RESULT
Spurs 1 – 0 Brentford

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N’Assembly initiates 1,440 bills in 13 months

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJAPhilip Nyam ABUJA

The two chambers of the National Assembly have jointly introduced a total of 1,440 bills after 13 months in office.   The Ninth Assembly was inaugurated on June 11, 2019 and they proceeded on the long recess on July 23, 2020. Facts available to New Telegraph indicate that out of the 1,440 bills, the Senate […]
News Top Stories

Oyedepo backs #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has said youths have good justifications to protest, adding that killing them during the protest “is a sacrilege”. This is as the cleric warned against the shooting of youths protesting against police brutality, extrajudicial killings and extortion in the country. The Bishop, during the second service of […]
Faith Top Stories

Nigeria @ 60: No parent’ll celebrate a 60-yearold who refuses to mature –Bishop Ighele

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Holy Spirit Mission, Bishop Charles Ighele, insists that Nigeria’s 60th Independent Anniversary is not worth celebrating. He says that no parent will celebrate a 60-year-old who refuses to behave maturely, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU   How would describe the state of the nation 60 years after independent, considering the dreams and aspirations of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica