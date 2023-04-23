News Sports

Tottenham Biggest Week Yet, In Quest Of Champions League Football

Posted on Author Goli Innocent

Tottenham is in a desperate condition to make it into the Champions League as it’s looking very likely that their entire season depends on them finishing in the top four.

Currently, in the fifth position, Spurs can move level on points with Newcastle United with victory on Tyneside on Sunday, a game that marks the start of a hat-trick of crucial fixtures for the north London side.

Stellini’s men then host Manchester United on Thursday and travel to Anfield to face Liverpool next Sunday, both games that see them come up against their rivals in the hunt for a top-four finish.

“This is the biggest week because we don’t have many chances to change the situation. We have to do it this week,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s an important game, we don’t have to hide this. We know how important this game is, and all this week.

“Until mathematically we are out, we have to believe and try to win every game.

“This is the motivation we need to play this type of game because we have to achieve an important target, for the club and everyone.

“If the motivation arrives from inside of you, you can create energy for the team. This is very important.”

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

