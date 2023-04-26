News Sports

Tottenham, Chelsea, Man United Battle For Joao Palhinha

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham are among the top Premier League sides ready to swoop for Fulham star man, Joao Palhinha this summer.

According to rumours making the rounds, Cottagers are braced for offers for Palhinha just 12 months after he arrived at the club.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, his first in English football.

Fulham is now aware of growing interest in his services as the summer transfer window approaches.

Reportedly he cost the London club £ 20 million last summer (2022) and signed a five-year deal, and he earns  £ 50,000 a week at Craven Cottage.

Palhinha has been a mainstay in Marco Silva’s Fulham side, making 33 appearances across all competitions and scoring four goals.

The only games he has missed in the Premier League have come through suspensions for an accumulation of yellow cards.

According to FBref Palhinha has made the most tackles of any top-flight player this term (114) – ahead of the likes of Tyler Adams and Moises Caicedo.

The former Sporting CP star has amassed 20 caps for Portugal and featured for his country at the 2022 World Cup.

Tottenham and Chelsea look set to miss out on Champions League qualification this season following a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign for both sides.

Meanwhile, Man United are well-placed to return to European football’s elite competition in Erik ten Hag’s first season with the club.

With things the way they are now and if he is ready to leave Fulham it seems clear that he will be heading to Manchester as they would also offer another lure of Champions League football.

