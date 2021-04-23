Sports

Tottenham fans call for board to resign

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has urged the club’s board to resign after their involvement in an attempt to form a European Super League.
Spurs were one of six Premier League clubs who were set to join the controversial 12-team competition, reports the BBC.
However, all six withdrew their involvement on Tuesday following resistance to the plans.
In a vote on Friday evening, 90% of the Trust’s membership said the board had to resign immediately.
The Trust said in a statement: “The consequences of their decision to attempt to launch this breakaway league could now lead to substantial penalties against Spurs – points deductions, suspension from competition, financial penalties, other sanctions.
“They signed up to this plan knowing they risked all that, and knowing they risked their players being banned from international competition.
“The responsibility of the club’s board is to always act in the best interests of THFC. The current board clearly has not acted in the best interests of the football club. In fact, its action could still lead to outcomes that are in the worst interests of THFC.
“We think their relationship with us is irreparably broken. And we think their continued presence risks punitive action being taken against the club.”
After Tottenham pulled out of the European Super League, chairman Daniel Levy said he regretted the “anxiety and upset” caused by the controversial proposal.
The Trust said that they now wanted to see action taken that would see supporters more involved in the running of the club.
“The actions of the current board have shamed and humiliated the club,” they added.
“It’s a sad day for this great club, but it is also a watershed moment. We can show that our clubs can only be run with the consent of the fans.”

