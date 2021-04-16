Tottenham goalie wants Eagles’ shirt

Newly-promoted Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi is looking forward to wear Super Eagles jersey if invited by coach Gernot Rohr. The 20 year old Nigerian has been with the first team since one week owing to the injury sustained by Alfie Whiteman. Oluwayemi is eligible to play for both England and Nigeria but he has made it clear that playing for Nigeria is an option he is considering.

Despite representing England at youth level, he has told former Super Eagles Kanu Nwankwo and some top Nigeria Football Federation NFF officials that he would not be requiring a switch of allegiance since he has not played for England at any competitive level. “If Nigeria comes for me, I will go but for now I am focusing on England youth and then Nigeria first,” he said. “I have never actually travelled to Nigeria but the thing with London, the community is like I have been to Nigeria,”

