Tottenham join race for Osimhen

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to join the race for Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen. Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool have long been linked with the Napoli striker. Italian transfer reporter Enrico De Lellis has told Calciomercato that Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has urged the London club to sign Osimhen.

It's hard to imagine Tottenham splashing a fortune on a new striker unless England skipper Harry Kane is on his way out. Osimhen supported another London club, Chelsea, as a boy because of his idol Didier Drogba. AFCON 2025: Host country must set aside $80m – CAF The Confederation of African Football has said the intending host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations must be ready to set aside huge cash. Guinea was initially scheduled to stage the event but was stripped of the hosting after it failed to meet the required standard for facilities and infrastructures.

The football body reopened the bidding process a few months ago and interested countries have started showing their intentions to stage the biennial event. The country that intends to stage the competition in 2025 must set aside $80 million apart from meeting the hosting conditions, this is $20 million more than what Ivory Coast host of the 2023 edition has set. Morocco and Algeria are among the countries that have signified to host the tournament. Meanwhile, Cote D’Ivoire will host the next edition of the African Nations Cup.

