Tottenham join race for Osimhen

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to join the race for Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen. Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool have long been linked with the Napoli striker. Italian transfer reporter Enrico De Lellis has told Calciomercato that Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has urged the London club to sign Osimhen.

It’s hard to imagine Tottenham splashing a fortune on a new striker unless England skipper Harry Kane is on his way out. Osimhen supported another London club, Chelsea, as a boy because of his idol Didier Drogba. 1554664 f .AFCON 2025: Host country must set aside $80m – CAF The Confederation of African Football has said the intending host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations must be ready to set aside huge cash. Guinea was initially scheduled to stage the event but was stripped of the hosting after it failed to meet the required standard for facilities and infrastructures.

The football body reopened the bidding process a few months ago and interested countries have started showing their intentions to stage the biennial event. The country that intends to stage the competition in 2025 must set aside $80 million apart from meeting the hosting conditions, this is $20 million more than what Ivory Coast host of the 2023 edition has set. Morocco and Algeria are among the countries that have signified to host the tournament. Meanwhile, Cote D’Ivoire will host the next edition of the African Nations Cup.

 

Aisha Buhari Cup: How games' experience helped Neighbourhood Corps –Oyekan

The General Manager of Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency, Prince Ifalade Oyekan, has revealed how the experience of his officers during Super Eagles recent games against Lesotho and Liberia helped in achieving near perfection during the recently concluded Aisha Buhari Cup at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.
Nigeria at 60: FG to celebrate sports icons

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has listed 60 Nigeria's most outstanding sports to be celebrated at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja as part of the country's 60th Independence anniversary celebrations.
Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

  Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday. Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion

