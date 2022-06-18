Tottenham ready to hijack Arsenal’s bid for Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to steal Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, from North London rivals, Arsenal. Arsenal are keen to bring in Osimhen as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who recently rejoined the French club, Olympic Lyon. The Gunners had an initial bid of £51m rejected by Napoli this week and are now preparing a record £86m bid to sign the Nigerian. Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in Osimhen According to thesun.co.uk, Tottenham Hotspur could sign the striker ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United as they are able to offer him Champions League football next season. The 23-year-old has scored 28 goals in 62 appearances since linking up with Napoli from Lille for £67.5million in 2020.

