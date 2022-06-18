Tottenham ready to hijack Arsenal’s bid for Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to steal Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, from North London rivals, Arsenal. Arsenal are keen to bring in Osimhen as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who recently rejoined the French club, Olympic Lyon. The Gunners had an initial bid of £51m rejected by Napoli this week and are now preparing a record £86m bid to sign the Nigerian. Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in Osimhen According to thesun.co.uk, Tottenham Hotspur could sign the striker ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United as they are able to offer him Champions League football next season. The 23-year-old has scored 28 goals in 62 appearances since linking up with Napoli from Lille for £67.5million in 2020.
Related Articles
Anambra FA election and NFF’s penchant for crisis
Football in Nigeria has potential for growth looking at the talent, skills, achievements at youth level and the energy of budding stars. The major setback in the development of the game in Nigeria has been how the administrators can’t seem to get things right. Taking the right decisions at the right time is crucial just […]
AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles players hit camp Monday
Super Eagles players invited for the Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will start arriving the camp of the team in Benin the Edo State capital on Monday. NigeriaFootballFederation spokesman, Ademola Olajire, confirmed that newly invited Switzerland goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe and other invitedplayerswillstartarriving camp ahead of the […]
EPL: Chelsea beat Spurs to extend unbeaten run
Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Tottenham. After managing no shots on target in the first half, Thomas Tuchel’s side looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC. The Blues opened the […]
