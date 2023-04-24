News Sports

Tottenham Sack Interim Boss, Cristian Stellini

following Sunday’s 6-1 humiliation by Newcastle, Tottenham’s Interim Manager, Cristian Stellini has been relieved from his job in the football club.

New Telegraph reports that Ryan Mason will take over with immediate effect following a meeting between Daniel Levy and senior players.

The 48-year-old Stellini took charge of four matches after being appointed until the end of the season following Antonio Conte’s departure.

The Italian had been Conte’s No2 at Spurs since November 2021.

His coaching staff, aside from Mason, have also left the North Londoners.

Addressing supporters in an official statement, Levy described Sunday’s 6-1 mauling at Newcastle, in which they were 5-0 down after just 21 minutes, as “devastating”.

He wrote: “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see.

“We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

“Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

“I met with the Player Committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season.

“We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

