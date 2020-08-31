Tottenham sign Matt Doherty from Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee. The Republic of Ireland rightback, 28, has signed a four-year deal with Spurs. Doherty made over 300 appearances for Wolves after joining from League of Ireland side Bohemians in 2010.

He becomes Spurs’ third signing of the summer following the arrivals of midfielder Pierre- Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart. “I’m very proud to be joining such a big club,” said Doherty. “[They have] the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world. “Once I knew there was interest, it was a no-brainer for me.

“My time at Wolves was fantastic – I haven’t got a bad word to say about the whole club at all. I just feel like coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level.”

Doherty played in every Premier League game of Wolves’ 2018-19 campaign and helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to back-to-back seventh-place finishes since promotion from the Championship.

They made the quarter-finals of last season’s Europa League but missed out on European football for 2020-21.

Like this: Like Loading...