Sports

Tottenham sign Matt Doherty from Wolves

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee. The Republic of Ireland rightback, 28, has signed a four-year deal with Spurs. Doherty made over 300 appearances for Wolves after joining from League of Ireland side Bohemians in 2010.

 

He becomes Spurs’ third signing of the summer following the arrivals of midfielder Pierre- Emile Hojbjerg and goalkeeper Joe Hart. “I’m very proud to be joining such a big club,” said Doherty. “[They have] the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world. “Once I knew there was interest, it was a no-brainer for me.

 

“My time at Wolves was fantastic – I haven’t got a bad word to say about the whole club at all. I just feel like coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level.”

 

Doherty played in every Premier League game of Wolves’ 2018-19 campaign and helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to back-to-back seventh-place finishes since promotion from the Championship.

 

They made the quarter-finals of last season’s Europa League but missed out on European football for 2020-21.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Former agent drags Osimhen, Lille to court over Napoli move

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…demands 5m Euros for job The last has not been heard of the controversy surrounding Victor Osimhen’s move to Serie A giants Napoli as his erstwhile agent Jean-Gérard Benoit Czajka has said he will head for court after he was sacked before the deal was concluded. Czajka claimed he had been the player’s agent since […]
Sports

Leeds United apologises after Osama Bin Laden cutout appears in crowd

Posted on Author Reporter

  The English soccer club Leeds United issued an apology on June 24 following an incident in which a cardboard cutout of Osama Bin Laden appeared in attendance at one of their games. Spectators are banned from attending live events in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic. In response, many English soccer teams began […]
Sports

NFF throws out Rivers United’s petition

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Rivers United’s bid to play in the next CAF Champions League has been finally laid to rest after the Nigeria Football Federation ratified the final table for the last Nigeria Football Professional Football League presented by the League Management Committee.   Rivers United have protested the decision on the final league table presented by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: