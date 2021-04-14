Tottenham wanted to hijack my Man United move, says Ighalo

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed he would not have become a Manchester United player if Tottenham Hotspur had accelerated their pursuit of him during 2019 winter transfer window. The former Watford FC striker joined Manchester United in one of the most shocking moves in recent years but the forward said Spurs looked so desperate to land him after they offered to match the wages he was earning at his then Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. “That was close (Ighalo answered SkySport about Spurs interest) “My agent called me and told me they had offered to match whatever I was earning, but once I heard Manchester United were interested, there was no turning back. “I couldn’t think about anything else other than making the Manchester United deal work. I was going to have to take a pay cut but I didn’t care, I just wanted the deal to happen.

“I just wanted to play for Manchester United. It’s my dream club and it was always going to be a privilege for me to play at Old Trafford.” However, after a one-year loan stay with the Red Devils, Ighalo Al Shabab and revealed he is having a good time in Saudi Arabia and will like to go into management or become an agent when he ends his playing career.

“I’m enjoying it, that’s the most important thing – the fans love me and I am enjoying my time in a different country, a different league and culture. We’re top of the league at the moment so hopefully, we can keep going and win it,” Ighalo said.

“I’ve played in six or seven different countries now and I enjoy my football, so who knows the next destination! “I’m not afraid to go to a new country, a new league, a new culture, and learn a new language. I’m ready for whatever opportunity.

