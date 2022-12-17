Totti names Osimhen best striker in Serie A

Italian legend Francesco Totti has crowned red-hot Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the Serie A..

With 18 goals in 36 games to his credit at French Ligue One team, Lille after a season, the Nigerian sealed a record €75million move to Napoli in 2020. Osimhen struggled in his first season, but he hit his stride this season, and despite being out for close to a month owing to an injury, Osimhen is the leading top scorer in Italy, scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances for the Partenopeans. “The strongest striker in Serie A? Osimhen my opinion”.

These are the words of Totti on the Nigerian attacker, with the former Roma captain reacting on the ‘BepiTv1’ channel. “First because he scores, when he gets the ball he scores. And then he makes himself available to the team. He’s always in the right place at the right time.”

