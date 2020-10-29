Touching Lives: Airtel wins Innovative CSR Leadership Award

Airtel Nigeria has bagged the Marketing Edge Innovative CSR Leadership Award for its ‘Touching Lives’ initiative. Airtel Touching Lives is an inspiring corporate social responsibility initiative designed to offer practical relief, succour, hope, opportunities, and credible platforms to liberate and empower the underprivileged, disadvantaged and hard to reach persons in Nigeria.

A statement by the Publisher/ Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge Publication Ltd, Mr. John Ajayi, stated that “the nomination and subsequent emergence of Airtel Touching Lives as Marketing Edge Innovative CRS Leadership Awardee was a product of painstaking review and assessment of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in Nigeria. He further stated that it is on record that Airtel Touching Lives, now in its fifth season has, right from its debut, been highly innovative in its package and delivery.

Needless to add, here, that it has also been so impactful and, as such, has gained so much traction with the Nigerian people and communities; as it keeps promoting the spirit of giving, self-sacrifice, and love among Nigerians in a unique way.”

So far, Airtel has touched the lives of over two million Nigerians who were directly or indirectly plagued with varying forms of afflictions ranging from health challenges to financial woes. The beneficiaries of the Airtel Touching Lives initiative are carefully selected from a pool of nominations by members of the public. Airtel, thereafter, offers support/ empowerment to identified beneficiaries after relevant due diligence and verification exercises.

Like this: Like Loading...