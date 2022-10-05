Sports

Tough Lagos Tennis Cup Opener for defending champion Oparaoji

Defending men’s champion, Uche Oparaoji, will face a stern test against top seed, Henry Atseye, in the opening round of the 2022 Lagos Tennis Cup.

 

Both Abuja-based players will clash on Centre Court in an early afternoon match at 1pm today. Atseye, ranked No.1 in Nigeria, did not feature in the tournament last year as Oparaoji, now ranked No.6, romped to the title.

 

In the other men’s games, Abuja-based Peter Lawal will tackle Owerribased Chima Michael in the first game on Court One, while CBN Open champion Nonso Madueke will square up against Lagos- based Phillip Abayomi on Court 2.

Popular teen sensation and home boy, Wilson Igbinovia, will open his account against experienced Thomas Otu on Court 3.

 

On the women’s side, defending champion Marylove Edwards will open her title defence against Adunoye Rachel in the opening game on Centre Court, while last year’s runner-up and second seed, Aanu Aiyegbusi, will take on Bunmi Are.

 

16-year-old Oiza Yakubu serves off against lucky qualifier, Omotayo Blessing, who replaced third seed Oyinlomo Quadre following a very late withdrawal.

 

