Tough times for home seekers as rents rise by 50%

Accommodation seekers are to pay more as rents for one-bedroom mini flats have gone up by 50 per cent in some locations in Lagos and Abuja metropolis.

Apart from the fact that one bedroom flats are very hard to come by in urban centers, New Telegraph investigations showed that low purchasing power among young couples and singles coupled with social distancing policy to curtail spread of COVID-19 were driving increasing demand for the accommodation, hence high rental values.

According to market survey, rents for one bedroom flat in Magboro, Ogba and Ikeja, have been increased to N250, 000, N350, 000 and N400, 000 from initial 180,000, N250, 000 and N300, 000 respectively in the middle of pandemic.

General survey showed that rents for one-bedroom mini flats across Lagos range between N180,000 to N450N in Ikorodu, Satellite Town, Abule Egba and Badore, while rents for the same accommodation cost between N750, 000 and N1.3 million in Ajah, Oniru, Osapa-London and Agungi, Lekki-Epe axis of the state.

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, rents for one bedroom mini flats cost between N180,000 and N1. 5 million.

For example, rental values of one bedroom apartment in Lugbe cost N400, 000, Gwarinpa – N800, 000 to N900, 000, Lokogoma -N600, 000, Kugbo-N350, 000, Kubwa -N400, 000, Life Camp ,Jabi – N550,000, Katampe, Wuye -N1. 5 million, Wuse -N1. 2 million and Mararaba on Nasarawa State -N85, 000 respectively.

For fresh accommodation seekers, according to an estate agent in Magboro, Mr Mojerie Johnson, they still need to pay additional N90,000 for commission, agreement and caution fees, apart from the rent -N520,000.

He added that many sitting tenants, who defaulted in rents have been given notice to quit by landlords in some of the houses he managed.

Another agent in Ogba, Toluwa Jegede, rent for new one-bedroom flat in the neighborhood cost N350, 000.

When interviewed, Principal Partner, Ubosi Eleh and Co., Chudi Ubosi, a property consultant, said that major reason for the high rent was because fewer people were building that kind of accommodation because of high land.

“You don’t buy land at premium prices and put up one and two bedroom flats. Best to do what will fetch you more though at the onset it might be more expensive to build,” he said.

Secondly, he said that increased demand from fresh school leavers, young adults starting life, leaving home was another reason.

He said: “They cannot afford the three and 4 bedroom flats, so they settle for one and two bedrooms . This is putting pressure on the available stock.”

A Lagos-based estate surveyor and valuer, Lekan Akinwunmi, noted that one bedroom was in high demand because the market forces dictate the value.

“Many young people are moving into it, some even thought of reducing space,’ he said.

A former President, International Facilities Management of Nigeria, Stephen Jagun, explained that what was playing out in the property market is a matter of demand and supply.

According to him, people who cannot afford higher accommodation are the people going for smaller ones.

“They are ready to displace the low income and sitting tenants, and pay higher rents,” he said.

He pointed out that the market for middle and low incomes had not been saturated, adding that higher income renters were ready to displace the former.

He said: “People, who cannot afford high rent of Ikoyi, and Lekki, are moving to mainland for well finished small houses.”

Director in the Lagos State Valuation Department, Kunle Awolaja, attributed the force of supply and demand as reason for a sharp rise in rental value for mini flats. According to him, it is owing to the fact that low income and averages income earners tend to demand more of mini flats or two bedroom flat to which they can sustain at a certain level than other form of apartments.

He said: “This time of COVID- 19 has drastically reduced the income level of citizenry which is due mainly to the inactive or paralysis nature of economic activities. There’s also the effect of the drastic reduction in the citizens’ financial power, thus in turn making it hard to sustain other types of apartments other than mini flats or two bedroom flats.

“Secondly, in terms of confinement to management of space, security and privacy people tend to settle more for mini flats or two bedrooms flat thus making the rental values relatively high.” To control rent, Awolaja is of the opinion that regulations are meant to be put in place by government to set a ceiling value for maximum rental any form of flat can be let out However, he concluded that the economic situation of Nigeria won’t allow for such regulations to take effect. Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Lagos branch, Mr. Dotun Bamigbola, said the reality was that while real estate sales prices might not raise, rental might raise as a source of funding for some landlords, as inflation is raising as well as cost of living.

