Tougher scrutiny for UK, S’Africa passengers

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 has specified tougher measures for passengers coming into the country from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa. National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, disclosed this yesterday at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the restriction became necessary because of the new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19) from those countries.

“Effective from Monday, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights, must use the Nigerian International Travel Portal to register, fill in the health questionnaire and upload a negative COVID-19 PCR result with a validity of not more than five days and must pay for a COVID PCR test at day seven of arrival in country without which they will not be allowed to board the flights,” he said.

Aliyu said a special register would be opened at the airports for passengers from these two countries specifically to track and ensure they present for COVID-19 test on day seven. He also said sanctions would be meted out to passengers that present fake PRC result. He said: “We continue to be concerned about the emergence of the new variant Coronavirus in the UK and additional mutate that was described coming from South Africa.

The system for travels in terms of ensuring the safety of our citizens and preventing the importation of cases in the country is one of the strictest. We are one of the few countries that do double testing, that have a travel portal where you can go in and enter your details, including your health questionnaire and pay for a test.

“Specifically, for the UK and South Africa, the PTF has met and we have decided that additional measures would be required to ensure the safety of our citizens.

So, effective from Monday the 28th December, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights, must use the Nigerian International Travel Portal to register, fill in the health questionnaire and must upload a negative COVID-19 PCR result with a validity of not more than five days and must pay for a COVID PCR test at day seven of arrival in country. “When you are leaving the UK or South Africa, you need two documents that you have to present to the airlines.

The first document is a negative COVID-19 PCR result, second is a permit to travel document, which we use to refer to as the QR code. The only way you can get the permit to travel on the travel portal is by filling in your health questionnaire electronically, uploading your PCR result and paying for the day seven test. “If you do not present a permit travel or you cannot present a travel permit, the airlines are being directed not to board.

So if you are coming into Nigeria from the UK and South Africa, it is in your best interest to familiarise yourself with the Nigerian International Travel Portal and make sure that you put in your health details, upload your PCR result that has to be negative and you pay for a day seven test upon arrival in Nigeria.

“The second enforcement that we will have has to do with the seven day selfisolation upon arrival in the country.

We had a lot of debates as to if we should institute mandatory quarantine when the people arrive. We have decided that when you arrive, we will open a special register for all passengers arriving from these two countries.

We will have an enhanced surveillance where these passengers will be contacted after they have arrived home, we will be checking on them to see if they are having any symptoms. But more importantly, we expect these passengers by day seven to, unfailing, go for your COVID PCR test which you must have before boarding the aircraft.

“If you do not do your day seven tests by day 10, you will automatically go into the suspension list. Your travel document – Passport – will be suspended for a minimum period of six months. If you carry a foreign passport with a visa, we will revoke your visa.”

