Tougher times ahead for Nigeria’s real sector

With the coming of the New Year, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have predicted that the growth outlook this year for the country's manufacturing sector will be challenging in all fronts amid profound economic trajectories.

For year 2020, monumental challenges bedevilled the country’s economy and had its adverse effects on the country’s manufacturing sector in all ramifications. Precisely, last year will go down in memory lane for the country’s real sector as the period the entire manufacturing value chain was confronted with disruptions and headwinds caused by COVID-19 and many other challenges.

COVID-19 second wave

Indeed, one of the key issues that will endanger the country’s real sector, according to the private sector operators, this year, is the COVID-19 second wave. Precisely, the health crisis, since its emergence last year in Nigeria, had disrupted the economic projections of private firms, including individuals, government/ public and foreign firms. The OPS noted that economic discourse globally and domestically would centre on recovery in this year, albeit resurgence of the pandemic being a threat to global economic recovery. They added that Nigerian economy risked a further perpetuation of the current recession if the pandemic persists into Q1-2021. The Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf, emphasised that following Federal Government’s declaration of Nigeria’s second wave COVID-19 status, the country’s quest to exit recession in Q1’21 would face challenges as moves are being made to impose fresh lockdown on selected sectors, including the real sector.

AfCFTA

With the commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement on January 1, this year, no doubt, all eyes will be on the continental markets, with Nigerian markets being the cynosure of Africans. However, the OPS explained that the reopening of the land borders should provide succour to the manufacturing sector even as the kick-off of AfCFTA serves as avenue for manufacturers to penetrate new African markets. However, they projected that critical challenges such as forex scarcity, inconsistent foreign exchange policies, inefficient transport infrastructure, high production cost, weak consumer demand and the new competitiveness pressure foisted by the AfCFTA may dampen the recovery prospects of the sector in year 2021. It will be recalled that AfCFTA agreement has been one of the most talked about policies in Nigeria for two years now as the private sector groups are jittery over Nigeria’s readiness because of her poor infrastructure status. The impact of the continental trade treaty agreement on Nigeria’s gross domestic product will be closely watched by private sector.

Nigeria’s business environs

In the out gone year, the business community witnessed two major disruptions– COVID-19 and EndSARS protests. The pandemic through its various containment measures disrupted business and commercial activities nationwide. However, the major challenges faced by the business community in the year included liquidity crisis in foreign exchange market, sharp exchange rate depreciation, high energy and production cost, port congestion, cumbersome and burdensome customs processes, insecurity, inconsistent government policies, regulatory uncertainties, land border closure and Apapa traffic gridlock. Consequently, the growth outlook for the business environment in 2021, according to the business community, is not very bright as there are no quick fixes for the structural issues and the desired regulatory and institutional reforms. They noted that the security situation as well required new strategies and approaches. According to them, it is not clear what new strategies are in the works, that is, the present administration will take or follow this new year. Without bold policy pronouncements in this regard, the OPS said constraints to the ease of doing business including FX shortage, escalating production costs, high regulatory costs, infrastructure inadequacies, and delayed cargo clearance, would persist in 2021. These constraints will be more profound on businesses in the real economy.

Manufacturing

To the private sector, the country’s manufacturing sector was faced with several structural challenges, with adverse impact on growth performance in 2020. Particularly, they explained that the sector had been struggling with growth in recent years due to tough operating conditions in the local business environment and has made most industry players less competitive in the domestic and regional markets. Based on the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS)’s GDP reports, manufacturing sector contracted by 8.8 per cent at the peak of the pandemic in Q2-2020 as COVID-19 disruptions, border closure and FX illiquidity subdued activities in the sector. However, the magnitude of contraction moderated to 1.51 per cent in Q3-2020 following lifting of lockdown measures which supported resumption of activities in the sector. Nonetheless, lingering FX crisis was perhaps the most significant challenge for the sector in the outgoing year as most industry players found it increasingly difficult to access FX meant for importation of critical factor inputs. Moreover, increased pressure on consumer purchasing power threatened the earnings performance of manufacturers in the FMCG space, which propelled them to ‘sachetize’ their product portfolio in a bid to boost patronage. These are the key areas the present administration is expected to work on assiduously by backing the the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prioritise forex allocation to the real sector of the economy.

Insecurity

Similarly, Nigeria was faced with escalated level of insecurity in year 2020 in which the entire gamuts of both the economy and security architecture were on tests. The activities of Boko-Haram sect and Fulani extremists led to massive destruction of lives and properties in the northern part of the country. There were incidences of killings, kidnapping, vandalisation of public & private properties, ethno-religious conflicts, and banditry attacks, in other parts of the country. For the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr. Mansur Ahmed, insecurity affected businesses, mostly manufacturing concerns. He said Nigerian manufacturers would be banking on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to fix the country’s insecurity lapses in order to boost manufacturers/investors confidence in the economy this year. A report by the Institute of Economics & Peace (IEP) ranked Nigeria as the third most terrorised nation globally, and the first in Africa. The report showed that terrorismrelated death count rose by 33 per cent to 508 between 2017 and 2018, attributable to the deadly activities of Fulani extremists in the northern region. The alarming level of insecurity in the country tarnishes the perception of Nigeria in the global investment community as no rational investor would commit his resources in an insecure environment. The rising level of insecurity has significant implications for food production, youth unemployment, investment, and economic growth. In addressing the issue of insecurity in the new year, the OPS is recommending that government should urgently put in place a national security dialling code for easy contact of security agencies as against what currently obtains in the country. The use of mobile numbers should be discontinued as the numbers are too long to be dialled in most emergency cases. Concerted efforts in creating mass awareness on the need for community security alert should be put in place to engage the citizens in efforts at ensuring a safe country. Community policing, or a policing structure that is not totally dependent on federal structure should be considered. There is need to have a concrete and sustainable means of reducing the high youth unemployment rate in the country through employment schemes and programmes that provides income-earning opportunities.

FX policies

The director-general of the LCCI said while FX supply would face continued pressure in year 2021 in the light of relatively lower dollar inflows from oil, foreign investment, and diaspora remittances, the CBN is expected to sustain its demand management strategies via rationing and restricting access to FX for food imports. “In year 2021, the CBN will most likely maintain and initiate more demand management policy measures to taper growing demand for FX amid weak dollar inflows,” Yusuf said.

Finance Bill 2020

The Finance Act 2020 was developed by the Federal Government to support the implementation of the 2021 budget through key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other laws. The bill seeks to among others adopt appropriate counter-cyclical fiscal policies to respond to the economic and revenue challenges precipitated by the decline in global oil prices while also reforming extant fiscal policies to foster close collaboration with monetary and trade policies. Some of the key proposals in the bill include 50 per cent reduction in minimum tax rate from 0.5 per cent to 0.25 per cent of gross turnover for financial years ending between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021. Reduction in rate of import duties payable on tractors and motor vehicles to 10 per cent and five per cent, respectively. Granting of tax relief to companies that donated to Covid-19 relief fund under the Private Sector Coalition against COVID. Exemption of small companies with less than N25 million turnover from payment of tertiary education tax under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Enablement Etc, Act 2011. So the OPS explained that it would be watching the unfolding events surrounding the Finance Act 2020 passage by government, especially, its impact on industrial sector.

Last line

Based on the submissions of the private sector group for 2021, it will be a task for the real sector of the economy to survive the projections ahead

